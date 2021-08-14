Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.82.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

