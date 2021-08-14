Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 52,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of Copart by 6.4% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 26.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 18.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.34. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

