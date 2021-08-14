Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $179.40 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

