Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 260 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $47,976,230. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,537.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,537.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,421.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.