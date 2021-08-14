Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,367,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $206.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $208.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.74.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

