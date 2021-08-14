Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MARPS opened at $4.15 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

