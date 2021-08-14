Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sells 10,816 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $433,829.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,112.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $205,568.16.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $13,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 308,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,240,000 after buying an additional 307,401 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,802,000 after buying an additional 229,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 486.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 228,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

