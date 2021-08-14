Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $192.52 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.90.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.