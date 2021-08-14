Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $192.52 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

