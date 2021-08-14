Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Raised to $59.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.52. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $57.98.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

