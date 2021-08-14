Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in RH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock traded down $15.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $722.94. The stock had a trading volume of 402,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,664. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 52 week low of $292.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.70.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.