Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $974,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,203.42. 228,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,215.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

