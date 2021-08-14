Malaga Cove Capital LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,651,368. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.92. 25,173,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,305,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

