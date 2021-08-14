MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:A opened at $159.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

