MAI Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $177.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $63.39 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

