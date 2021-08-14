MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82. General Motors has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

