MAI Capital Management Acquires 109 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after acquiring an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 628.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after acquiring an additional 620,157 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,241,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

