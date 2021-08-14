Lossless 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.79 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 46.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 59.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00139765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.46 or 1.00184955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.52 or 0.00859490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.