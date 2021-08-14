Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.89. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

