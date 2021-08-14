Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.89. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
About Logan Ridge Finance
