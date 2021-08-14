LOCGame 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.95 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 508.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and $8.95 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00139864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00154626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,597.93 or 1.00204081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.94 or 0.00856693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 34,359,285 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

