Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.