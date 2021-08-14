Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 2,321 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 381.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of CP opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

