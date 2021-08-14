Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases New Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acushnet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the period. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $53.34 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Truist upped their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.