Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases New Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,551,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,543,000.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

