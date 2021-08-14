Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $298.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.46 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.87.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In related news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

