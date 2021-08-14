Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 4,100 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.91 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

