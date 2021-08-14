LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 64.11% and a negative return on equity of 657.43%. LiveXLive Media updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

LIVX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. LiveXLive Media has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

