LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 22.2% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in LivePerson by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

