Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 29,920 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 92.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $106.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

