Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Invests $43,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

NASDAQ BSTZ traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 59,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.38. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

