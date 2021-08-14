Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $998,000 Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,809 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for 1.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,011. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $49.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.