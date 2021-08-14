Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $377,925,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $132,173,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 705,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 398,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 97,136 shares during the period.

HYG stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $87.46. 9,896,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,849,938. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

