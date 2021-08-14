Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,516 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 145,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $77.36. 3,662,069 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75.

