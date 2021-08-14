Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 430 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth about $12,249,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,675,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 235,973 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 44.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 388,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 170,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 80,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 77,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BSTZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. 59,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,530. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.