Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Linde by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Linde by 18.8% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in Linde by 8.9% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 251,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Linde by 5.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 41,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.40. 816,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,110. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.83. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

