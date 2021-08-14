Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to C$102.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Linamar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Get Linamar alerts:

OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $58.38 on Thursday. Linamar has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.