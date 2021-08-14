Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Trading Up 6.4%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 91,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 405,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER)

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider. Its products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. The company focuses on technologies that include IOT, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

