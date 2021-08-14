Liberum Capital Increases Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target to GBX 205

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.57) on Thursday. Mears Group has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The company has a market cap of £217.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 188.69.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.