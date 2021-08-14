Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LI. dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ LI opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.13. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 13.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.