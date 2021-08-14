Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on LI. dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.
NASDAQ LI opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.13. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 13.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
