Lester A. Snow Sells 700 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.14. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.