Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 3,922 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.92% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.49. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

