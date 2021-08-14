Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $171.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

