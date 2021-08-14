Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.64. 765,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.