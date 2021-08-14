Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. 1,043,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $76.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.