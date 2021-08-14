Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.62. 906,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

