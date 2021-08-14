Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

LGGNY stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 129.10%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

