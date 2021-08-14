LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.55 ($163.00).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €138.50 ($162.94) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €127.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

