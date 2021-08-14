Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:LMPMY)

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4248 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMY opened at $8.90 on Friday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

