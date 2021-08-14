Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

LAWS opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.03. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.16.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lawson Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Lawson Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lawson Products by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lawson Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lawson Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

