Largo Resources’ (LGO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at C$17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$22.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 129.14.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$50.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 1.8973829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

