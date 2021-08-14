Largo Resources’ (LGO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at C$17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$22.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 129.14.
In related news, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50.
Largo Resources Company Profile
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
