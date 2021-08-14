LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.71 ($80.84).

Shares of LXS opened at €60.94 ($71.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

